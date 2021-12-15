ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville police confirmed that one man is dead after being shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon at Elk River Apartments.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said two people had been placed in custody pending further investigation of the shooting.
The victim, whose name and age were unknown as of yet, was transported to a Huntsville hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.
The incident took place around 2:16 p.m. on Wednesday.
The alleged shooter, who will be charged with murder, contends that he was acting in self-defense.
Rogersville police is conducting the investigation with the help from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.