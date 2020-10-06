BoxesRaceCandidateVotesVote Percentage
 Florence MayorAndy Betterton 305250%
  Steve Holt304150%
     
AllFlorence City Council District 5Blake Edwards (Winner)72453%
  Thomas Spence63147%
     
 Muscle Shoals City Council Place 2Gina Clark (Winner)112954%
  Leon Madden95946%
     
 Muscle Shoals City Council Place 5David Moore (Winner)109153%
  Mike Price98647%
     
 Sheffield MayorDavid A. Johnson (Winner)73552%
  Steven R. Stanley66748%
     
 Sheffield City Council District 2Barbara S. Cook (Winner)10457%
  Dewayne Roden7943%
     
AllCherokee Town Council District 1Trenelia Hamm (Winner)4462%
  Sandra (Sandi) Hendrix2738%
