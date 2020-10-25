Schedule and pairings for the AHSAA state volleyball tournament to be played at the Birmingham CrossPlex:
CLASS 7A
Quarterfinals (2 p.m. Wednesday)
Hoover (49-1) vs. Baker (21-15)
Prattville (25-8) vs. Thompson (15-8)
Spain Park (25-10) vs. Auburn (11-14)
McGill-Toolen (40-8) vs. Vestavia Hills (16-24)
Semifinals
6 p.m. Wednesday
Championship
4 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 6A
Quarterfinals (11:30 a.m. Tuesday)
Hazel Green (31-8) vs. Northridge (26-12)
John Carroll (22-20) vs. Mountain Brook (32-12)
Hartselle (51-11) vs. St. Paul's (30-7)
Spanish Fort (41-11) vs. Buckhorn (43-15)
Semifinals
5 p.m. Tuesday
Championship
2 p.m. Wednesday
CLASS 5A
Quarterfinals (3:30 p.m. Tuesday)
West Point (48-15) vs. Elberta (7-11)
Satsuma (10-11) vs. Alexandria (36-16)
Fairview (50-13) vs. Providence Chr. (30-10)
Bayside Aca. (49-4) vs. East Limestone (18-11)
Semifinals
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Championship
6 p.m. Wednesday
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals (11:30 a.m. Wednesday)
Curry (54-10) vs. Northside (7-7)
LAMP (21-10) vs. Jacksonville (39-8)
Madison Co. (26-12) vs. St. Michael (18-18)
Montgomery Aca. (33-9) vs. Westminster-Huntsville (20-14)
Semifinals
3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Championship
2 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals (10 a.m. Wednesday)
Plainview vs. Thomasville (21-8)
Houston Aca. (26-17) vs. Fyffe (21-11)
Pleasant Valley (27-6) vs. Prattville Chr. (35-9)
Trinity (14-8) vs. Lauderdale Co. (28-17)
Semifinals
3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Championship
Noon Thursday
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals (10 a.m. Tuesday)
Addison (34-16) vs. Horseshoe Bend (32-6)
Ariton (24-9) vs. Spring Garden (18-5)
Altamont vs. Orange Beach (13-17)
G.W. Long (30-4) vs. Hatton
Semifinals
5 p.m. Tuesday
Championship
Noon Wednesday
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals (2 p.m. Tuesday)
Donoho (30-14) vs. Millry
Pleasant Home (12-4) vs. Meek (25-13)
Lindsay Lane (36-7) vs. Kinston (14-6)
Bayshore Chr. (18-10) vs. Covenant Chr. (30-4)
Semifinals
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Championship
4 p.m. Wednesday
