Schedule and pairings for the AHSAA state volleyball tournament to be played at the Birmingham CrossPlex:

CLASS 7A

Quarterfinals (2 p.m. Wednesday)

Hoover (49-1) vs. Baker (21-15)

Prattville (25-8) vs. Thompson (15-8)

Spain Park (25-10) vs. Auburn (11-14)

McGill-Toolen (40-8) vs. Vestavia Hills (16-24)

Semifinals

6 p.m. Wednesday

Championship

4 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 6A

Quarterfinals (11:30 a.m. Tuesday)

Hazel Green (31-8) vs. Northridge (26-12)

John Carroll (22-20) vs. Mountain Brook (32-12)

Hartselle (51-11) vs. St. Paul's (30-7)

Spanish Fort (41-11) vs. Buckhorn (43-15)

Semifinals

5 p.m. Tuesday

Championship

2 p.m. Wednesday

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals (3:30 p.m. Tuesday)

West Point (48-15) vs. Elberta (7-11)

Satsuma (10-11) vs. Alexandria (36-16)

Fairview (50-13) vs. Providence Chr. (30-10)

Bayside Aca. (49-4) vs. East Limestone (18-11)

Semifinals

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Championship

6 p.m. Wednesday

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals (11:30 a.m. Wednesday)

Curry (54-10) vs. Northside (7-7)

LAMP (21-10) vs. Jacksonville (39-8)

Madison Co. (26-12) vs. St. Michael (18-18)

Montgomery Aca. (33-9) vs. Westminster-Huntsville (20-14)

Semifinals

3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Championship

2 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals (10 a.m. Wednesday)

Plainview vs. Thomasville (21-8)

Houston Aca. (26-17) vs. Fyffe (21-11)

Pleasant Valley (27-6) vs. Prattville Chr. (35-9)

Trinity (14-8) vs. Lauderdale Co. (28-17)

Semifinals

3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Championship

Noon Thursday

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals (10 a.m. Tuesday)

Addison (34-16) vs. Horseshoe Bend (32-6)

Ariton (24-9) vs. Spring Garden (18-5)

Altamont vs. Orange Beach (13-17)

G.W. Long (30-4) vs. Hatton

Semifinals

5 p.m. Tuesday

Championship

Noon Wednesday

CLASS 1A

Quarterfinals (2 p.m. Tuesday)

Donoho (30-14) vs. Millry

Pleasant Home (12-4) vs. Meek (25-13)

Lindsay Lane (36-7) vs. Kinston (14-6)

Bayshore Chr. (18-10) vs. Covenant Chr. (30-4)

Semifinals

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Championship

4 p.m. Wednesday

