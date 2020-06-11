WASHINGTON — George Floyd’s brutal killing brought home to a large majority of Americans the deadly endurance of institutionalized racism. May the memorial services in his honor bring home another truth: The assumption that Church-going Americans are reactionary is wrong — and it’s wrong in ways that can be fairly described as racist.
The maxim that “Evangelical Christians are conservatives and Trump supporters” is so pervasive in our discourse that you would think it was pre-programmed into writing devices. More careful analysts add the word “white” in front of evangelical, and that makes all the difference.
For reasons having more to do with demography, politics and history than theology, white evangelical Christians are, in large majority, conservative. And white Catholics are more conservative than Latino or African American Catholics. Notice what is going on here: Race, not religion, is the real divide.
This realization prompts another: If religion is fundamentally conservative, how do you explain the tradition of African American Christianity that demands we overturn the structures of injustice? Typically, it is not explained or explored at all. It is ignored.
White Americans rarely ponder this way of looking at what the Old Testament prophets and Jesus had to say. Their engagement typically comes during times of tragedy rooted in racism — at the 2015 memorials for the nine African Americans killed during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, and now at the services to honor George Floyd.
In this brand of Christianity, the Exodus story is about the liberation of all captives, the prophet Amos thunders that justice will roll down like water, and Jesus’ commands to lift up the oppressed and his hurling of the mighty from their thrones are not marginal to the narrative. These lessons are the narrative.
Season for change
The Rev. Al Sharpton’s invocation of Ecclesiastes by way of insisting that now is the time and the season for change will endure as a call to action. And former Vice President Joe Biden gave what may be his most powerful address of the year. His natural and deeply felt empathy toward Floyd’s family was widely noted. But he also invoked James 2:17 and Catholic Social Thought in saying that he was taught that “faith without works is dead.” It is the go-to reading for many a Christian activist.
Biden’s words are a reminder that the social concern of the black church is part of a broad stream of American Christian thinking. It was brought to life in the Social Gospel movement of the early 20th century and the Catholic Church’s long-standing commitment to social reconstruction. It is alive now in The Rev. William Barber II’s revival of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Poor People’s Campaign.
There is a struggle within Christianity over which strain will predominate — a white Christian nationalism that my friend Robert P. Jones warns against in his forthcoming book, “White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity,” or the prophetic tradition that provided spiritual ballast to the abolitionist and civil rights movements.
The latter prompts not only activism outside the churches, but also reflection within. It leads to candor about the embeddedness of racism even within institutions that preach love.
— Twitter: @EJDionne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.