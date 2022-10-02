Alabama 49, Arkansas 26

Alabama;14;14;0;21;—;49

Arkansas;0;7;16;3;—;26

--

First quarter

Ala—Prentice 47 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 7:41.

Ala—Young 8 run (Reichard kick), 2:35.

Second quarter

Ala—Milroe 3 run (Reichard kick), 8:29.

Ala—Earle 22 pass from Milroe (Reichard kick), 2:51.

Ark—K. Jackson 6 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 0:21.

Third quarter

Ark—Green 13 run (Little kick), 7:47.

Ark—FG Little 22, 1:38.

Ark—R. Sanders 3 run (run failed), 0:19.

Fourth quarter

Ala—McClellan 3 run (Reichard kick), 14:09.

Ala—Gibbs 72 run (Reichard kick), 12:17.

Ark—FG Little 34, 7:38.

Ala—Gibbs 76 run (Reichard kick), 6:55.

———

;Ala;Ark

First downs;17;26

Rushes-yards;42-317;51-187

Passing;238;190

Comp-Att-Int;11-22-1;17-34-0

Return Yards;75;10

Punts-Avg.;3-45.7;8-42.5

Fumbles-Lost;3-0;2-1

Penalties-Yards;10-101;6-30

Time of Possession;26:33;33:27

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Alabama, Gibbs 18-206, Milroe 6-91, R. Williams 5-17, T. Sanders 3-13, McClellan 6-11, Young 2-4, team 2-(minus 25). Arkansas, R. Sanders 22-101, Jefferson 17-38, Green 5-18, D. Johnson 2-11, Dubinion 4-10, Fortin 1-9.

PASSING—Alabama, Young 7-13-1-173, Milroe 4-9-0-65. Arkansas, Jefferson 13-24-0-155, Fortin 4-10-0-35.

RECEIVING—Alabama, Prentice 3-92, Bond 2-76, Gibbs 2-20, Holden 2-14, Earle 1-22, Burton 1-14. Arkansas, Haselwood 6-37, K. Jackson 4-48, Landers 2-31, R. Sanders 2-19, Knox 1-36, Dubinion 1-14, Bax 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 53.

