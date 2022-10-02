Alabama 49, Arkansas 26
Alabama;14;14;0;21;—;49
Arkansas;0;7;16;3;—;26
--
First quarter
Ala—Prentice 47 pass from Young (Reichard kick), 7:41.
Ala—Young 8 run (Reichard kick), 2:35.
Second quarter
Ala—Milroe 3 run (Reichard kick), 8:29.
Ala—Earle 22 pass from Milroe (Reichard kick), 2:51.
Ark—K. Jackson 6 pass from Jefferson (Little kick), 0:21.
Third quarter
Ark—Green 13 run (Little kick), 7:47.
Ark—FG Little 22, 1:38.
Ark—R. Sanders 3 run (run failed), 0:19.
Fourth quarter
Ala—McClellan 3 run (Reichard kick), 14:09.
Ala—Gibbs 72 run (Reichard kick), 12:17.
Ark—FG Little 34, 7:38.
Ala—Gibbs 76 run (Reichard kick), 6:55.
———
;Ala;Ark
First downs;17;26
Rushes-yards;42-317;51-187
Passing;238;190
Comp-Att-Int;11-22-1;17-34-0
Return Yards;75;10
Punts-Avg.;3-45.7;8-42.5
Fumbles-Lost;3-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;10-101;6-30
Time of Possession;26:33;33:27
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Alabama, Gibbs 18-206, Milroe 6-91, R. Williams 5-17, T. Sanders 3-13, McClellan 6-11, Young 2-4, team 2-(minus 25). Arkansas, R. Sanders 22-101, Jefferson 17-38, Green 5-18, D. Johnson 2-11, Dubinion 4-10, Fortin 1-9.
PASSING—Alabama, Young 7-13-1-173, Milroe 4-9-0-65. Arkansas, Jefferson 13-24-0-155, Fortin 4-10-0-35.
RECEIVING—Alabama, Prentice 3-92, Bond 2-76, Gibbs 2-20, Holden 2-14, Earle 1-22, Burton 1-14. Arkansas, Haselwood 6-37, K. Jackson 4-48, Landers 2-31, R. Sanders 2-19, Knox 1-36, Dubinion 1-14, Bax 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Alabama, Reichard 53.
