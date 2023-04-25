Take a ride with Mavis
The Florence-Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau has a new addition: Mavis’s Movin’ & Groovin’ Bus Tours.
Mavis, named after the hit song, “I’ll Take You There,” by Mavis Staples, now is offering tours beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Florence City History Tours will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the Shoals Music Tours are on Wednesdays and Fridays. Tourism officials hope to keep the tours going through October.
The history tour is $37 per person and the music tour is $33 per person. There also are special student and senior rates available.
We hope you will treat your visitors to a tour. You might learn something about our area yourself.
Student of the Year
Last week, Brandon Underwood of Colbert County High School was named Shoals Scholar Dollars Student of the Year.
Underwood is an aspiring filmmaker who in March released his own work “Goodnight” at the University of North Alabama’s George Lindsey Film Festival. He’s also spent time directing a band of budding filmmakers like himself, to shoot a documentary spotlighting school life at Colbert County High.
His plan is to attend the University of North Alabama and pursue film as a major.
Underwood was one of 17 local high school Student of the Year representatives who were honored during the banquet.
Shoals Scholar Dollars was started to give every student in the Shoals who meets a basic set of criteria a chance to earn a scholarship to attend college. The program funds scholarships to Northwest-Shoals Community College and the University of North Alabama.
Congratulations for winning this award.
Candlelight vigil
The Victims of Crime and Leniency nonprofit support group (VOCAL) will hold a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. today at Wilson Park to honor victims of violent crimes.
The group has placed white crosses on display in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse to represent local individuals who have lost their lives during a crime. The crosses will be on display this week, which is National Crime Victim’s Week.
There are 107 of them.
During the year, VOCAL provides support to victims of violent crime as they make their way through the court system, providing advocacy and support during court proceedings. Thy also organizes parole protests and works closely with Alabama’s Legislature on the creation of new laws.
Consider coming to Wilson Park tonight to take part in the vigil.
Open again
Congratulations to the Central Community Center, which was able to reopen after a car crashed through the building in October.
Repairs to the building ran to about $40,000, and Board Member Brenda Broadfoot said in our story last week that members of the community contributed to the effort as well. Members of the local Civitan Club helped with the cleanup efforts immediately after the crash, and a family donated new shrubbery for the front which was planted at no cost.
We are glad the building can finally reopen and are proud of those in the community who contributed to this effort.
