Dire need
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all of us hard, especially the blood banks across the nation. Add a busy hurricane season to the mix and blood bank supplies are dangerously low.
Annette Rowland, communications director for the Alabama/Mississippi Region of the American Red Cross (ARC), said in our story the call for donations now is unlike any in the past.
There’s a crisis present, she said, pointing out that just a month ago the agency experienced a severe blood and platelet shortage.
“Everything was opening back up and people who’d been regular blood donors weren’t thinking about giving blood,” she said in our story. “They were thinking about where they could go and what all they could do. Blood donation suddenly wasn’t on the priority list for people.”
If you can give blood, please consider contacting LifeSouth and making an appointment to give a donation. It could be a lifesaving decision.
Getting a start
Last week, the Shoals Chamber of Commerce announced it had created a Shoals Allocation Fund for Entrepreneurship, which allows new business owners to apply for up to $200 in reimbursements associated with municipal fees such as business licenses.
It is for a business created in Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield or Tuscumbia.
“To some people it may seem minimal, but when you are there and opening a business, anything helps,” Olivia Bradford, director of Communications and Events for the chamber, said in our story.
The program, which uses the acronym SAFE, also is a way for cities to attract potential businesses.
We think this is a good idea.
Moving up the rankings
The University of North Alabama found out last week that it ranked No. 13 in the U.S. News & World Report list of best Public Regional Universities of the South.
UNA moved up from its ranking as No. 17 last year.
In addition, UNA is 27th among all regional universities in the South, including private universities, according to the report. That is up from 40th last year, UNA officials said.
More good news for UNA.
Grants help Colbert County entities
Last week, the Northwest Alabama Resource Conservation & Development Council awarded a total of $68,995 in grants to about 15 entities in Colbert County.
Hatton Elementary School received $8,000 to repair its parking lot, and the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency received an $11,257 grant that provided 91 weather radios for residents in a five-county area. EMA also received $2,251 for new furniture and laptops for its mobile command post.
Others receiving grants were the 4-H Foundation Regional Extension agent, $4,959; Colbert 911 office, $3,000; New Bethel Volunteer Fire Department, $5,782; North Alabama African Heritage Festival, $3,000; Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department, $9,584; Highway 247 Volunteer Fire Department, $3,652; Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department, $3,652; Colbert County Cattlemen’s Association, $3,500; Grown Leighton Library/Hatton Elementary School, $3,451; Colbert Alloys Park, $5,000; Riverfront Park, $5,162; Liberty Learning, $5,000.
We’re glad to see Colbert County getting some needed funds.
