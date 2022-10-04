Safety summit
Last week, Mike Lutzenkirchen spoke to students about making good decisions during a Teen Driver Safety Summit at the Marriott Shoals Conference.
Lutzenkirchen is the father of former Auburn University football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, who was killed in a crash on June 29, 2014. Both he and the driver, who also died, were intoxicated.
He urged students to take 43 seconds when you get behind the wheel to make sure you have a “clear head, clear hands and clear eyes” and are buckled up.
“When you leave here, I want you to have the courage to tell your classmates, ‘No, I’m not going to get on Highway 72 and show you how fast my dad’s car can go,’ ‘No, I’m not going to go anywhere until you wear a seat belt,’” Lutzenkirchen said during the event.
“It’s important for families to not have to go through what we went through.”
It’s a good lesson for all of us.
Needed lesson
Last week, Kevin Briggs spoke to students at Sheffield High School about mental illness and suicide. He also spoke last Monday night at a community event at the Clarion Inn in Sheffield.
It was a timely message, especially since the California Endowment released the result of a poll that showed young adults in California experience mental health challenges at alarming rates, with more than three-quarters reporting anxiety in the last year, more than half reporting depression, 31% experiencing suicidal thinking and 16% self-harm.
Briggs was nicknamed “Guardian of the Golden Gate” during his 10 years patrolling the Golden Gate Bridge of the San Francisco Bay area with the California Highway Patrol.
Now retired from a 23-year law enforcement career, he travels the country sharing his insights with others.
Briggs shared with the students the way they could communicate with someone contemplating suicide, as well as warning signs someone may be contemplating suicide.
These are all important lessons we hope we never have to use.
Recognized
Congratulations to Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, the late Bill Jernigan and the Lexington Tractor Pull, who were recognized by the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association.
The program pays tribute to tourism leaders, attractions, festivals and organizations that set the bar for North Alabama’s $3.7 billion tourism industry.
Underwood received the “Good Neighbor” Friend of Tourism award that is presented to a person or organization whose body of work has had a significant impact on tourism in the past year.
The late William “Bill” Jarnigan received the President’s Award, which is presented to any person or organization whose tourism-related project created awareness, or presented a positive image for north Alabama in the past year.
The 2022 “Event of the Year” award was given to the Lexington Truck and Tractor Pull.
We’re glad to see local people and events recognized.
College prep
Speaking of recognition, last week six Shoals schools were College Success Award winners.
There were 66 schools given the award statewide. They include Muscle Shoals High School, Lexington High School, Rogers High School, Brooks High School, Florence High School and Russellville High School.
In its fifth year, the GreatSchools.org College Success Award program has focused on identifying schools which succeed in areas of educational equity, and recognizing schools that excel at preparing K-12 students from lower income households.
The program takes into account the school’s total enrollment, percentage of low-income students, percentage of college enrollment, and percentage of students requiring academic remediation in college.
We are glad to see these schools recognized.
