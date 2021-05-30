MOULTON — Funeral for Andy Couch, 55 of Moulton, will be Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Couch, who died Thursday, May 27, 2021, was born May 7, 1966, to Fuller Couch and Ola Dean Couch.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Misty Couch; daughters, Cashyn Couch, Ivy (Stacy) Bolan, Lexy (Jeffrey) Bolan; brother, Jeff Couch; sisters, Tammie (Lynn) Wigginton, Pat (Norman) Fowler; grandchildren, Ida Woodard, Lottie Mae Brown, Charli Brannon.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Proctor, Shonn Proctor, Tony Scott, Brian Hollis, Randy Hill, Dusty Hill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Hardin, Beebo Stewart, A.J. Hodges, Jessie Johnson, Joey Stephens, Anthony Simmons, Alan Brennon.
