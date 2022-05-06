Dothan Eagle on Kay Ivey’s petulance
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has been in public service long enough to know that perception often carries far more weight than reality. Case in point: The governor welcomed former President Donald Trump with open arms late last summer when the 45th president held a “Save America” rally in Cullman. However, she was nowhere to be seen in Troy on Tuesday when sitting President Joe Biden arrived to tour a Lockheed Martin plant. Ivey’s spokesperson said the governor had “prior commitments.”
Perhaps Ivey is too embarrassed to face the president, having made belittling him a central theme in her reelection campaign. She might have gained a great deal of political mileage by taking the opportunity to tell him “No way, José!” in person.
The explanation is probably far simpler. In 2017, Ivey was asked about allegations of sexual wrongdoing against Republican candidate Roy Moore in a special race to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions. The governor said she had no reason not to believe the accusers, but that she would vote for the Republican.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to determine why Ivey isn’t greeting Biden. He’s not a Republican.
It’s sad that Alabama’s top elected official would be so petulant. The unwritten rules of decorum suggest that a state’s governor should welcome a sitting president. It’s a matter of respect between offices, and has little to do with the personalities who hold the seat.
With her small-minded display of disrespect, Ivey embarrasses herself and the people of Alabama. She should have showed up, held her nose, and extended her hand.
She would certainly expect the same.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on getting ready for kitten season
Animal shelters in our region are preparing for an onslaught of strays as the temperature warms, and they need everyone’s help to weather the influx.
Each spring marks the start of a new kitten season, when cats give birth to hundreds of unwanted animals that end up on shelters’ doorsteps.
Tammy Davis, director of the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter said it seems kitten season gets longer every year.
Animal lovers can help shelters relieve the burden of pets in their care by adopting or fostering.
Hundreds of grateful and loving animals are currently looking for forever homes and would make terrific companions.
Current pet owners can also proactively help control the pet population by having their pets spayed and neutered. One of the best ways to prevent unwanted animals is to keep them from being born in the first place.
It’s up to us to do our parts to help care for our animal friends.
