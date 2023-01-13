Dothan Eagle on gun law
More than a week has passed since Alabama’s new permitless carry law went into effect at the new year. Despite the widespread there appears to have been no significant outward change.
That means the change hasn’t made an appreciable difference to an upward trend of gun violence across the state, on the rise since well before the permit requirement was rolled back.
Many law enforcement agencies stood in opposition to the law, saying that the permit requirement helped in the prevention and investigation of crime. However there’s validity to the argument that a person with bad intent has likely never been impeded by the lack of a permit, or even any circumstance that would disqualify him or her from possessing a weapon.
The passage of the permitless carry law was a high-profile victory for gun rights advocates. However, it does nothing to address the ready availability of firearms to those who have no intent of abiding by the law.
It’s always alarming when a minor is charged with a firearm crime, if for no other reason than it is illegal for someone under the age of 18 to buy, borrow, or be gifted a firearm. That restricts legitimate retailers, but seems to be no deterrent to the underworld market.
Lawmakers should make a priority of stemming the tide of illegal weapons and addressing the crime that comes with it. There’s room in the law to crack down on criminal use of weapons without undue inconvenience to the law-abiding.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on strengthening infrastructure
Now that we’re finally thawing out from the recent cold snap that caused us so many utility problems, it’s time to reflect and see what we can improve to make the next one go smoother.
First, two days before Christmas, we started having problems with electricity.
High wind and weak tree branches may have caused a few localized outages, but it was unprecedented demand across the Tennessee Valley that caused the real issues.
As the Arctic front crept into the Southeast, our heaters shifted into overdrive, sucking down electricity at previously unseen rates.
In one 24-hour period, the Tennessee Valley Authority provided 740 gigawatt-hours of electricity, more than at any other time in its history, and broke the record for winter peak power demand.
Inability to keep up with demand and overtaxing the grid can have catastrophic consequences — we saw that last year in Texas — so the TVA and the retail power systems that supply our homes and businesses took measures to mitigate potential problems.
The 15-minute rolling blackouts we had were inconvenient, especially just before Christmas, but it was far better than the alternative.
As far as emergency action plans go, this one seems to have prevented a worst-case scenario with as little impact to the public as possible.
But there are still lessons to learn.
The rolling blackouts could have been communicated to us better.
We weren’t made aware of the emergency measures TVA and local power providers were taking until after they’d already started.
The real goal should be preventing emergencies in the future.
