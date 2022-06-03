Dothan Eagle on taking two steps back
Lindy Blanchard, who finished a distant second to incumbent Kay Ivey in last month’s gubernatorial election, filed a lawsuit against state elections officials five days before the election, asking the courts to block the use of electronic voting machines and force the state to use paper balloting in the November General Election.
Balloting questions aren’t new to Blanchard, who in campaign advertising maintained the 2020 presidential election was wrongly taken from former President Donald Trump. And one of her attorneys in the case against Alabama officials represented Mike Lindell, the My Pillow CEO who alleges widespread fraud in the 2020 election without proof.
Blanchard’s suit, which also lists state Rep. Tommy Hanes as a plaintiff, won’t likely gain traction. Alabama’s electronic voting system has proved to streamline a cumbersome process delivering accurate results with few glitches. Secretary of State John Merrill has repeatedly shut down suggestions of balloting irregularities in the state.
A return to the Luddite practice of paper balloting simply because plaintiffs with no expertise in electronic voting voice their suspicions would be a regrettable step backward.
Until electronic balloting is proved unreliable, there’s no compelling reason to abandon it.
The Tifton (Georgia) Gazette on farewell to graduates
It is a time when our local and regional high schools say farewell to graduating seniors. It is a time when students have been recognized for their achievements as they set their thoughts on the future.
Graduations are milestone events in people’s lives because they represent so much to so many.
They represent the completion of a long task.
They represent the success of a job well done for students, teachers and parents.
They represent a coming of age.
Graduations are more like bridges than conclusions.
Graduations aren’t so much the end but, rather, what’s next?
Graduates will weigh how they can best continue preparing for their lives by deciding what they hope to accomplish, what they hope to do, who they plan to be and where they plan to go.
Many of our young people will travel far away to attend schools in distant cities and in other states.
We wish them well.
