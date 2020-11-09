Auburn's football game against Mississippi State that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Dec. 12 due to COVID-19, the SEC announced Monday afternoon.
The conference said it's because of COVID-19 cases and quarantine protocols on the Mississippi State football team.
Auburn's next game is now Nov. 21 at home against Tennessee. The Tigers (3-2) had a scheduled week off last week.
