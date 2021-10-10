Georgia 34, Auburn 10
Georgia;13;14;7;10;—;34
Auburn;3;0;7;0;—;10
--
First quarter
AU—FG Carlson 24, 8:19.
UGA—FG Podlesny 23, 2:55.
Second quarter
UGA—White 1 run (Podlesny kick), 14:39.
UGA—Mitchell 3 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 9:10.
Third quarter
UGA—McConkey 60 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 6:01.
AU—Bigsby 6 run (Carlson kick), 4:01.
Fourth quarter
UGA—FG Podlesny 21, 14:52.
UGA—White 10 run (Podlesny kick), 7:11.
———
;UGA;AU
First downs;22;17
Rushes-yards;49-201;29-46
Passing;231;272
Comp-Att-Int;14-21-0;24-43-1
Return Yards;33;30
Punts-Avg.;3-45.7;6-46.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;3-18;5-34
Time of Possession;33:06;26:54
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Georgia, White 18-79, Milton 9-43, Bennett 6-41, Cook 7-35, Edwards 6-3, Clark 1-2, team 2-(minus 2). Auburn, Bigsby 10-28, Hunter 5-18, Shivers 4-16, Nix 10-(minus 16).
PASSING—Georgia, Bennett 14-21-0-231. Auburn, Nix 21-38-1-217, Finley 3-5-0-55.
RECEIVING—Georgia, McConkey 5-135, Bowers 2-43, Cook 2-10, Mitchell 2-10, K. Jackson 2-8, Washington 1-25. Auburn, Hudson 5-50, Robertson 4-59, Bigsby 3-22, Shivers 3-11, S. Jackson 2-37, King 2-31, Hunter 2-2, Newton 1-31, Shenker 1-20, Deal 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Georgia, Podlesny 43.
