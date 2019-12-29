Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "Criss Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. "A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
7. "Blue Moon" by Lee Child (Delacorte)
8. "Twisted Twenty-Six" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)
9. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
10. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (Norton)
11. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
12. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
13. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
14. "Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
15. "The Rise of Magicks" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
Nonfiction
1. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
2. "Me" by Elton John (Holt)
3. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
4. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
5. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
6. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
7. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
8. "I heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt (Steerforth)
9. "Finding Chika" by Mitch Albom (Harper)
10. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown)
11. "A Warning" by Anonymous (Twelve)
12. "Triggered" by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)
13. "Home Work" by Julie Andrews with Emma Walton Hamilton (Hachette)
14. "The Way I Heard It" by Mike Rowe (Gallery)
15. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
