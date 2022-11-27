Fiction
1. "It Starts with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
2. "Desert Star" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
3. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
4. "The Boys from Biloxi" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)
6. "No Plan B" by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
7. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
8. "November 9" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
9. "Going Rogue" by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
10. "Fairy Tale" by Stephen King (Scribner)
11. "Triple Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
12. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
13. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square/Atria)
14. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
15. "Mad Honey" by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)
2. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. "Surrender" by Bono (Knopf)
4. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
5. "And There was Light" by Jon Meacham (Random House)
6. "The Revolutionary" by Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown)
7. "The Philosophy of Modern Song" by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster)
8. "Cinema Speculation" by Quentin Tarantino (Harper)
9. "The Song of the Cell" by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner)
10. "Novelist as a Vocation" by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)
11. "Confidence Man" by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)
12. "The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man" by Paul Newman (Knopf)
13. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
14. "Dinners with Ruth" by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster)
15. "The Myth of Normal" by Gabor Maté with Daniel Maté (Avery)
