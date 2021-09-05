Fiction
1. "Bloodless" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)
2. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. "Complications" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. "The Noise" by James Patterson and J. D. Barker (Little, Brown)
5. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
6. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
7. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry (Berkley)
8. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square)
9. "Nine Perfect Strangers" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron)
10. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller (Ecco)
11. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
12. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
13. "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
14. "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
15. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
Nonfiction
1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
2. "Woke, Inc." by Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street)
3. "The Reckoning" by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin's)
4. "The Long Slide" by Tucker Carlson (Threshold Editions)
5. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
6. "All In" by Billie Jean King with Johnette Howard and Maryanne Vollers (Knopf)
7. "I Alone Can Fix It" by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
8. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
10. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
11. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
12. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
13. "What Happened to You?" by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)
14. "The Premonition" by Michael Lewis (Norton)
15. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
