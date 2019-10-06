Fiction
1. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)
2. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "Land of Wolves" by Craig Johnson (Viking)
5. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown)
6. "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
7. "It" by Stephen King (Scribner)
8. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)
9. "Killer Instinct" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)
10. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
11. "The Stalking" by Heather Graham (MIRA)
12. "Vendetta in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)
13. "A Little Hatred" by Joe Abercrombie (Orbit)
14. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
15. "The Titanic Secret" by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (Putnam)
Nonfiction
1. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
2. "Permanent Record" by Edward Snowden (Metropolitan/Holt)
3. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
4. "Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)
5. "She Said" by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin Press)
6. "The Only Plane in the Sky" by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader)
7. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. "The Education of an Idealist" by Samantha Power (Dey St.)
9. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
10. "Lifespan" by David A. Sinclair and Matthew D. LaPlante (Atria)
11. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
12. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
13. "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)
14. "How To" by Randall Munroe (Riverhead)
15. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.