Fiction
1. "The Judge's List" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles (Viking)
3. "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
4. "State of Terror" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Louise Penny (Simon & Schuster, St. Martin’s)
5. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
6. "Dune" by Frank Herbert (Ace)
7. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty (Holt)
8. "Dear Santa" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
9. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr (Schribner)
10. "Oh William!" by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
11. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square)
12. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
13. "The Love Hypothesis" by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)
14. "Silverview" by John Le Carré (Viking)
15. "Over My Dead Body" by Jeffrey Archer (HarperCollins)
Nonfiction
1. "Not All Diamonds and Rosé" by Dave Quinn (Andy Cohen)
2. "To Rescue the Republic" by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney (Custom House)
3. "The Storyteller" by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
4. "Peril" by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)
5. "Midnight in Washington" by Adam Schiff (Random House)
6. "The Boys" by Ron Howard and Clint Howard (Morrow)
7. "E.R. Nurses" by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)
8. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
9. "Vanderbilt" by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)
10. "Taste" by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)
11. "The First 21" by Frank Feranna and Nikki Sixx (Hachette)
12. "The Book of Hope" by Jane Goodall and Douglas Abrams with Gail Hudson (Celadon)
13. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
14. "Maid" by Stephanie Land (Legacy Lit)
15. "The Beatles: Get Back" by the Beatles (Callaway)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.