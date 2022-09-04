Fiction
1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
3. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)
4. "Ugly Love" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
5. "All Good People Here" by Ashley Flowers with Alex Kiester (Bantam)
6. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square)
7. "November 9" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
8. "The Challenge" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. "Overkill" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
10. "All Your Perfects" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
11. "Book Lovers" by Emily Henry (Berkley)
12. "The 6:20 Man" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
13. "Confess" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
14. "People We Meet on Vacation" by Emily Henry (Berkley)
15. "Maybe Someday" by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
Nonfiction
1. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
2. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
3. "Path Lit by Lightning" by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)
4. "Diana, William, and Harry" by James Patterson and Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)
5. "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
6. "Vacuuming in the Nude" by Peggy Rowe (Forefront)
7. "Think Again" by Adam Grant (Viking)
8. "What We Owe the Future" by William MacAskill (Basic)
9. "Outliers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
10. "Braiding Sweetgrass" by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)
11. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (One World)
12. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)
13. "Finding Me" by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
14. "All About Love" by bell hooks (Morrow)
15. "This is Your Mind on Plants" by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)
