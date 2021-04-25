Fiction
1. "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
2. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig (Viking)
5. "Good Company" by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)
6. "The Red Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
7. "WIN" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
8. "Northern Spy" by Flynn Berry (Viking)
9. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller (Ecco)
10. "Later" by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)
11. "First Person Singular" by Haruki Murakami (Knopf)
12. "The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn (Avon)
13. "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn (Morrow)
14. "Life's Too Short" by Abby Jimenez (Forever)
15. "You Love Me" by Caroline Kepnes (Random House)
Nonfiction
1. "Broken Horses" by Brandi Carlile (Crown)
2. "Finding Freedom" by Erin French (Celadon)
3. "Broken" by Jenny Lawson (Holt)
4. "Beautiful Things" by Hunter Biden (Gallery)
5. "The Light of Days" by Judy Batalion (Morrow)
6. "The God Equation" by Michio Kaku (Doubleday)
7. "The Code Breaker" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
8. "The Body" by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
9. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)
10. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
11. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
12. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
13. "This Is the Fire" by Don Lemon (Little, Brown)
14. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
15. "Philip Roth" by Blake Bailey (Norton)
