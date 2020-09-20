Fiction
1. "All the Devils are Here" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
2. "The Lying Life of Adults" by Elena Ferrante (Europa Editions)
3. "Dark song" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
4. "The Harbinger II" by Jonathan Cahn (FrontLine)
5. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
6. "Transcendent Kingdom" by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf)
7. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
8. "Squeeze Me" by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf)
9. "The Guest List" by Lucy Foley (Morrow)
10. "Thick As Thieves" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)
11. "Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising" by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)
12. "Royal" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
13. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
14. "Then She Was Gone" by Lisa Jewell (Atria)
15. "28 Summers" by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. "Melania and Me" by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery)
2. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
3. "Donald Trump v. The United States" by Michael S. Schmidt (Random House)
4. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
5. "Too Much and Never Enough" by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)
6. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
7. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
8. "Live Free or Die" by Sean Hannity (Threshold Editions)
9. "Twilight of the Gods" by Ian W. Toll (Norton)
10. "His Truth Is Marching On" by Jon Meacham (Random House)
11. "Hoax" by Brian Stelter (One Signal/Atria)
12. "The Dynasty" by Jeff Benedict (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster)
13. "I have Something to Tell You" by Chasten Buttigieg (Atria)
14. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
15. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau)
