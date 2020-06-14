Fiction
1. "Hideaway" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
2. "Fair Warning" by Michael Connelly (Little Brown)
3. "Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
4. "Camino Winds" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. "Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
6. "Big Summer" by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
7. "Normal People" by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)
8. "American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
9. "Wrath of Poseidon" by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (Penguin)
10. "Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
11. "If It Bleeds" by Stephen King (Scribner)
12. "Bombshell" by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall (Putnam)
13. "All Adults Here" by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
14. "The 20th Victim" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little Brown)
15. "The Henna Artist" by Alka Joshi (MIRA)
Nonfiction
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
2. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
3. "How to be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
4. "Plague of Corruption" by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse)
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
6. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
7. "Breath" by James Nestor (Riverhead)
8. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
9. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin)
10. "The New Jim Crow" by Michelle Alexander (New Press)
11. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)
12. "Hollywood Park" by Mikel Jollett (Celadon)
13. "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)
14. "A Woman of No Importance" by Sonia Purnell (Viking)
15. "Me and White Supremacy" by Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.