Fiction
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
4. “The Boy From the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
5. "Redhead by the Side of the Road" by Anne Tyler (Knopf)
6. "Revenge" by James Patterson and Andrew Holmes (Grand Central)
7. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (Morrow)
9. "Everything I Never Told You" by Celeste Ng (Penguin)
10. "The Book of Lost Friends" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)
11. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
12. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
13. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
14. "Valentine" by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper)
15. "Texas Outlaw" by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. "Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
3. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)
4. "The Last Book on the Left" by Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
5. "Fortitude" by Dan Crenshaw (Grand Central)
6. "Front Row at the Trump Show" by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)
7. “The Great Influenza” by John M. Barry (Penguin)
8. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
9. "Arguing with Socialists" by Glenn Beck (Threshold Editions)
10. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
11. "A Woman of No Importance" by Sonia Purnell (Viking)
12. "Unorthodox" by Deborah Feldman (Simon & Schuster)
13. "More Myself" by Alicia Keys (Flatiron)
14. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey St.)
15. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
