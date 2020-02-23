Fiction
1. "Golden in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)
2. "Crooked River" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)
3. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
5. "The Museum of Desire" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
6. "The Last Wish" by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)
7. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)
9. "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
10. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
11. "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman/Viking)
12. "The Guardians" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
13. "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano (Dial)
14. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)
15. "Lost" by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. "Open Book" by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr OʼLeary (Dey St.)
2. "A Very Stable Genius" by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin Press)
3. "Profiles in Corruption" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
4. "Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
5. "Why We're Polarized" by Ezra Klein (Avid Reader)
6. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)
7. "The Mamba Mentality" by Kobe Bryant (Melcher Media/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
8. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
9. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
10. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
11. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin)
12. "When Time Stopped" by Ariana Neumann (Scribner)
13. "The Big Goodbye" by Sam Wasson (Flatiron)
14. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper)
15. "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.