Fiction
1. "Ready Player Two" by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)
2. "A Time For Mercy" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. "Deadly Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
5. "Daylight" by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
7. "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
8. "The Law of Innocence" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
9. "The Sentinel" by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)
10. "The Awakening" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's)
11. "Home Body" by Rupi Kaur Andrews (McMeel)
12. "Rhythm of War" by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)
13. "Fortune and Glory" by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
14. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman (Atria)
15. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (Putnam)
Nonfiction
1. "A Promised Land" by Barack Obama (Crown)
2. "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
3. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)
4. "Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
5. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)
6. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)
7. "Modern Warriors" by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
8. "Dolly Parton, Songteller" by Dolly Parton with Robert K. Oermann (Chronicle)
9. "Is This Anything?" by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster)
10. "No Time Like the Future" by Michael J. Fox (Flatiron)
11. "Saving Freedom" by Joe Scarborough (Harper)
12. "Killing Crazy Horse" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)
13. "Humans" by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's)
14. "The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson (Crown)
15. "Let Us Dream" by Pope Francis and Austin Ivereigh (Simon & Schuster)
