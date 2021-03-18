During his presidency, Donald Trump repeatedly insulted America’s Asian allies, calling them “freeloaders.” He threatened to bring U.S. troops home from South Korea and Japan.
Despite sizable monetary contributions from both countries for U.S. basing costs, Trump viewed the Asian allies in terms of how much they contributed to U.S. coffers — as if U.S. troops based in Asia were third-world mercenaries for hire. He ignored the allies’ role as U.S. partners with democratic values who can work to curb the Chinese regime’s expansionist impulses.
That blinkered outlook has already been reversed by the Biden team, and not a moment too soon.
Just before setting off for Japan and South Korea this week for security consultations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wrote, in a Washington Post op-ed: “Our alliances are what our military calls ‘force multipliers.’ We’re able to achieve far more with them than we could without them.”
That doesn’t refer only to military cooperation. Last week, Joe Biden held a Quad Summit, a virtual meeting of the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, at which the four pledged to partner to expand global manufacturing capacity of vaccines against the coronavirus. They seek to expand Indian capacity to make and export vaccines to developing countries.
Instrument of soft power
This will be a first U.S. step toward catching up with China and Russia, who have been exporting their vaccines as an instrument of soft power.
“The U.S. is using alliances to combine resources to confront 21st-century challenges,” says Ryan Hass, author of “Stronger: Adapting America’s China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence.” “With the Quad, they are showing they have solutions for the region.”
As the U.S. competes with China for soft power influence, Hass says “the Quad gets more traction by offering solutions.”
The Chinese regime is wooing developing countries in the region with big infrastructure loans that create huge debt burdens, which Beijing can later manipulate to obtain military port access or political support. To counterbalance, Washington and its democratic partners need to offer regional solutions on development issues, including climate change.
But a focus on soft power issues does not mean, as GOP critics proclaim, that Biden is “soft on China.”
The Biden team’s invigoration of Asian alliances is also meant to caution Chinese leaders against more military adventurism in the region.
China’s neighbors don’t want open confrontation with Beijing. But Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s aggressiveness has made Asian allies more responsive to stronger alliances with Washington to warn Beijing off potential military conflicts neither side wants.
The Biden team recognizes that bluster won’t cut it with Beijing. And that is why renewing America’s Asian alliances is key.
So unlike Trump, who threatened to withdraw U.S. troops from South Korea unless Seoul coughed up five times its annual $1 billion payment to Washington, the White House has already renewed its basing contract with the South Koreans for a reasonable increase. The U.S. alliance with Seoul is crucial in pressing North Korea (and its Chinese patron) on reducing its nukes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.