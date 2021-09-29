DECATUR — Billie Doris Bays, 86, was called home to our Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. Her deep faith in God supported her during her illness and gave her much peace.
The former Billie Doris Hooper, daughter of John D. and Lula (Norman) Hooper was born on November 9, 1934 in Decatur, Alabama, and was the youngest of five daughters. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1952 and was a lifelong resident of Decatur. She married Richard Milton Bays on October 3, 1964 at Northside Baptist Church in Decatur. Billie was employed by the AT&T telephone company for 31 years and retired in 1985.
Billie was one of thirteen charter members of Northside Baptist Church (now Parkview Baptist Church) which held its first services in 1947 in her parents’ barn. She faithfully attended Parkview and taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for many years.
Billie was a caring wife, daughter, sister, and aunt. Family was important to her. She often held family gatherings in her home and always included friends. Billie enjoyed travelling the United States, spending time with family and friends, reading, working jigsaw puzzles, and watching Alabama Football. She never met a stranger and was genuinely interested in everyone that she met. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with loved ones that have passed before her.
Billie is survived by her husband, Richard Milton Bays, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great- nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Carlean Hudson, Juanita Shafer, Margaret Hooper, and Jean Whitworth; and her nephew, Steven Shafer.
A celebration of Billie’s life will be Thursday, September 30 at 2:00 at Parkview Baptist Church with Dr. Todd Evans officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until the time of service. Billie will be laid to rest in Decatur City Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to the Parkview Baptist Building Fund.
Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
