Killen — Husband, Daddy, Papaw, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend, titles Billy Curbow cherished and lived his life to fulfill and honor. He loved us unconditionally! His deep faith and humble spirit will remain as a guiding light to brighten our path and heal our hearts.
He lived the Golden Rule.
Billy Ray Curbow, 82, of Killen, AL, passed away August 6, 2020. Bill was a retired Diesel Mechanic from Ford Tractor. He was a member at Gray’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, serving as deacon for many years.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lela Mae Danley Curbow, the love of his life for 65 years; daughters, Patricia Jester (Gary) and Debbie Conley (Tommy); sons, Ricky Curbow and David Curbow; grandchildren, Michael Noe (Brandy), Emily Cordes (Jim), Allison Wells (Brian), Chris Curbow, Josh Curbow (Brianna), Rachel Rose (Codey), Nicole Conley, Bailee Smith (Matt), Reagan Curbow, and John Mark Curbow; step-grandchildren, Lamar Jester (Marianne) and John Jester; 20 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Nell Collier and Joyce Rogers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Curbow and Grace Berry McGee; brothers, Charles Curbow and J.W. Chambers; sisters, Mildred Purser and Virginia Chambers; and beloved grandson, Marine Cpl. Matthew Conley.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Billy’s Life following this at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Jim Cordes and Allen Jones officiating. Burial will be in Emmaline Stutts Cemetery. The family requests that friends wear a mask while visiting with the family.
Pallbearers will be Michael Noe, Chris Curbow, Josh Curbow, Reagan Curbow, John Mark Curbow, and Noah Cordes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Cordes, Brian Wells, Codey Rose, Matt Smith, Doyce Michael, Elvis Heathcoat, Robert Olive, Jesse Olive, and Donald Holden.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of Bill’s lifelong customers, neighbors, and friends, and to the doctors and nurses at NAMC.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
