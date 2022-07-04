By Alyssa Marks
Staff Writer
[Breakout]
See you next week in Lookout Mountain, Alabama!
[Breakout]
Have you taken one of our One Tank Wonder trips? We want to know about it! Send us your pictures and stories at yourlife@timesdaily.com">yourlife@timesdaily.com.
Taking a trip soon? Take us along! Grab a copy of the paper and take a photo with it at your destination. Send it in to yourlife@timesdaily.com, and we will feature it in an upcoming issue.
———————————————————————-
Last week’s trip to Cullman marks a near halfway-point to our destination for this week’s One Tank Wonder — Birmingham! Approximately 116 miles from the Shoals, Alabama’s "Magic City" offers folks of all ages the opportunity to experience the buzz of a big city and to participate in a variety of activities both indoors and outdoors.
——
For the kids
Looking for a way to escape the heat this summer, but still need to entertain the kids? Consider a visit to the McWane Science Center.
With hands-on learning experiences abounding, this destination will entertain little ones, and you, too, as you adventure alongside of them. Make sure you visit the Bubble Room to discover the science behind suds, and try to make all kinds of bubbles, including square and triangular ones. And be sure to take in a show at the IMAX Dome Theatre while you are there.
If you have high-energy kids, take them to High Point Climbing for rock walls and climbing adventures sure to get some energy out, or head to Urban Air, an adventure and trampoline park. Kids can jump, play dodge ball, take on obstacle courses, and visit the tubes playground.
For all the “Ninja Warrior” fans out there, the park even has a Warrior Course for kids. Need a snack while you are waiting? They also have a café.
For slightly older kids (and kids at heart), visit the Autobahn Indoor Speedway. The indoor go-kart racing tracks are sure to be a big hit, and you get to stay cool the whole time, too.
If you would rather keep your crew outside, how about a visit to the Birmingham Zoo? With 700 animals spread over the 122-acre grounds, there is plenty of room to explore. Visit the tiger, watch the elephants, and even take a turn feeding one of the giraffes. A trip to the zoo will create cherished memories for you and your kids.
——
For thrill seekers
For the thrill seekers among you, try Red Mountain Park. This outdoor space contains hiking trails that are full of remnants from the land’s mining history, but the park also has a ropes course and ziplines. Catch a breeze while you sail between the trees for an experience that takes a little bravery.
If you would rather stay in the heart of the city, visit Railroad Park, a 19-acre green space located in downtown, complete with opportunities for recreation, family activities, concerts, dining, and more.
Birmingham also offers other outdoor opportunities like Oak Mountain State Park and the Red Rock Trail System for hiking. Red Rock offers over 125 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and enjoying the great outdoors.
You also might want to visit Vulcan Park and Vulcan, the largest cast iron statue in the entire world.
----
Historical experiences
For those who prefer to spend the day learning, Birmingham has a vast variety of historical experiences and museums.
Spend your day on a self-guided Civil Rights Tour visiting spots around the city that honor the Civil Rights history of the state and those who helped shape it. Start at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute before heading to the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, where you can pay your respects to the four young girls lost in the bombing of the building in 1963.
Consider a visit to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame to view the history of athletes like Jesse Owens and Hank Aaron, and stop by the Negro Southern League Museum.
Another type of history available in the Magic City is the history of motorsports — stop by the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum to see their collection of over 1,200 motorcycles on display. The collection includes items from 1902 and those currently in production.
Sloss Furnace National Historical Landmark will help you learn the history of Birmingham’s industrial age as you tour the 32-acre blast furnace plant where iron was once made.
——
Arts and entertainment
For folks who prefer a quiet, scenic experience, stop by the Birmingham Museum of Art to view its current exhibitions. You will have the opportunity to see works new and old, some famous and incredibly rare. You might also enjoy visiting the Birmingham Botanical Gardens for a stroll through beautiful flowers, trees, and gardens.
Entertainment history in Birmingham has deep roots, too. Plan a trip to one of the city’s historic theatres — the Alabama Theatre, a 1920s movie palace, or the Lyric Theatre — and take in a movie, concert, or show while you are in town.
----
Shopping and sports
Is a girls’ day out on the agenda? Birmingham has all the shopping you could ever need.
Stop in the Homewood Shopping District and Soho Square for plenty of boutiques and unique shopping opportunities. After, take a trip to The Summit. The Summit has over one million square feet of shopping, dining, and entertainment — you might say it is a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs.
If you prefer sports to shopping, spend a few hours at Top Golf, or plan a visit to take in a Birmingham Barons baseball game. You will love watching the team — the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox — play at Regions Field downtown.
Dining
Feeling hungry and thirsty from all the exploring? Birmingham is a food capital in Alabama.
Try a plethora of local restaurants downtown, like Carrigan’s Public House, El Barrio Mexican Restaurant, Roots & Revelry, or Café Dupont.
Want to try some world-renowned dining? Visit Ovenbird and Automatic Seafood & Oysters. The chefs at both restaurants are James Beard Award winners — Adam Evans, chef of Automatic Seafood and recipient of the Best Chef in the South award, is a Shoals native.
Those who prefer a summer day spent with a beer in hand might consider visit one (or two) of Birmingham’s many breweries — the craft beer scene is booming in the magic city. Check out spots like Good People Brewing Co., Avondale Brewing Co., Trim Tab Brewing Co., and Back Forty Beer Company. Kick back, have a flight, and enjoy exploring somewhere new.
We hope you enjoyed your tour of the city this week. If you want to take this trip on a tank, visit birminghamal.org for more information on all the spots we listed or to learn about what else Birmingham has to offer.
alyssa.marks@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.