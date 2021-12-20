With blood supply dangerously low throughout the country, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are offering the incentive of a $20 gift card for donors until Jan. 2.
All LifeSouth donors will receive the e-gift card good at numerous retailers and restaurants.
LifeSouth serves patients at 18 north Alabama hospitals, including all in the Shoals and surrounding areas.
Blood can be donated after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 or the flu vaccination.
Blood donors also receive refreshments and a mini-screening for cholesterol, iron level, temperature and blood pressure. Donors also learn their blood type on site.
All blood types are needed.
