DECATUR — Bonnie Sartin Parker, of Decatur, passed away on September 11, 2022. Her visitation will be held on Monday, September 19 from 1-2 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 P.M. with Bro. Mark Mayo officiating.
Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Misty Hollaway and Christy (John) Wheat; two granddaughters, Lacy Hollaway and Madison Wiley; three step-granddaughters, Savannah Wheat, Sarah Beth Wheat, Ashlyn Wheat, two great-granddaughters, Bowie Merriman, Cordelia Muncy; three brothers, David, Randy, and Dan Sartin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Kathryn Sartin; sisters, Joy Brown, Martha Green and Mary Switzer.
Bonnie was a very devoted mother, grandmother, and a great-grandmother. She loved her family very much. She was the Matriarch of the family of all girls and she loved quality time with them all. Nonnie was loved by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Hospice of the Valley.
