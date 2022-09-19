Bus driver with 40 children aboard charged with DUI, reckless endangerment

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard.
WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.
A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.
Nobody was injured. The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each of the students on the bus.
Sheriff Shannon Oliver said the students were on their way to Tharptown School.
Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton issued the following statement concerning the arrest:
"I am very thankful that no student or person was injured today," he said. "Due to the ongoing criminal investigation and privacy rights, I will not be able to make any further comments."
