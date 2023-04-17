France Gas Counter Dump

A view of the government building after a mound of gas meters was dumped outside, Monday, April 17, 2023 in Marseille, southern France. French police say they arrested 13 people after the action. Police were investing the reasons for the meter-dump but the unusual action comes amid heightened tensions and sustained protests in France over unpopular pension reforms.

 Daniel Cole - stringer, AP

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — French police say they arrested 13 people after gas and power meters were strewn Monday outside a government building in an unusual trade union demonstration against unpopular pension reforms.

