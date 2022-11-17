Onlookers gather at the scene of a building collapse in Ruaka, on the outskirts of the capital Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The collapse of the building under construction is the second such collapse in a matter of days in Nairobi, where housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
