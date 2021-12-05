2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida

FILE - Debris and electrical wires are piled up in a front yard in Chauvin, La., on Sept. 27, 2021. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Louisiana lawmakers said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 they are seeing slow responses to damage claims, constant switch-ups of insurance adjusters assessing the destruction and low payment offers forcing people unnecessarily into litigation to get a fair deal.

 Jessie Wardarski

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Insurance companies operating in Louisiana will be charged at least $100 million to pay the claims of two failed property insurers who went belly up in Hurricane Ida’s aftermath. But the cost of dealing with the insolvent insurers ultimately will fall on the state after companies recoup the dollars through a series of tax credits.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Advocate.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.