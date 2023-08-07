A covered corpse lays in a road on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2023. Two people were fatally shot on a fifth day of violent protests in sparked by a dispute last week between minibus taxi drivers and authorities. The unrest on the outskirts of South Africa’s second-largest city follows an announcement last Thursday of a weeklong strike by minubus taxi drivers angered at what they call heavy-handed tactics by police and city authorities.
A burnt out bus stands on a freeway on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2023. Two people were fatally shot on a fifth day of violent protests in sparked by a dispute last week between minibus taxi drivers and authorities. The unrest on the outskirts of South Africa’s second-largest city follows an announcement last Thursday of a weeklong strike by minubus taxi drivers angered at what they call heavy-handed tactics by police and city authorities.
A covered corpse lays in a road on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2023. Two people were fatally shot on a fifth day of violent protests in sparked by a dispute last week between minibus taxi drivers and authorities. The unrest on the outskirts of South Africa’s second-largest city follows an announcement last Thursday of a weeklong strike by minubus taxi drivers angered at what they call heavy-handed tactics by police and city authorities.
Uncredited - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A burnt out bus stands on a freeway on the outskirts of Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2023. Two people were fatally shot on a fifth day of violent protests in sparked by a dispute last week between minibus taxi drivers and authorities. The unrest on the outskirts of South Africa’s second-largest city follows an announcement last Thursday of a weeklong strike by minubus taxi drivers angered at what they call heavy-handed tactics by police and city authorities.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Two people were fatally shot on a fifth day of violent protests in the South African city of Cape Town on Monday sparked by a dispute last week between minibus taxi drivers and authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.