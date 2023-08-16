FILE - A Nextdoor sign is shown in a window at an office in San Francisco, May 11, 2016. Two Pinterest directors resigned from Nextdoor's board of directors earlier this month, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, amid the agency's broader efforts to enforce antitrust law aimed at barring executives from holding similar positions at rival companies.
2 Pinterest directors resign from Nextdoor's board in response to antitrust enforcement efforts
Jeff Chiu - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that two directors resigned from Nextdoor's board in response to the department's efforts to enforce an antitrust law aimed at barring executives from holding similar positions at rival companies.
