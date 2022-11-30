FILE - Four of the cooling towers of the Dukovany nuclear power plant rise high above the natural surroundings of Dukovany, Czech Republic, Sept. 27, 2011. All three energy companies that passed a Czech government security appraisal have submitted their preliminary bids to build a new reactor at the Dukovany nuclear plant as the country aims to increase nuclear power generation. State-controlled power company CEZ said on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, that U.S. Westinghouse, France’s EdF and Korea’s KHNP submitted their projects to meet the Wednesday deadline.
3 energy companies vying to build new Czech nuke reactor
PRAGUE (AP) — Three energy companies including U.S. Westinghouse, France’s EdF and Korea’s KHNP will by vying to build the Czech Republic’s newest reactor at the Dukovany nuclear power station, authorities said Wednesday, as the country strives to become more energy independent and wean itself of fossil fuels.
