Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters change their position as they put out a fire at a house destroyed in a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
A Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighter changes his position as they put out a fire a house destroyed in a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 3rd separate assault brigade known as Major, right, shows his comrade the position of Russian forces, at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out a fire at a house destroyed in a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood, in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
A local man puts out a fire his car after a Russian shelling in a residential neighbourhood, in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
A house on fire after a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood, in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out a fire at a house destroyed in a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters change their position as they put out a fire at a house destroyed in a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out a fire at a house destroyed in a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
A Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighter changes his position as they put out a fire a house destroyed in a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Evgeniy Maloletka - staff, AP
Ukrainian servicemen of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade rest in the bunker at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade gestures from his vehicle at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian serviceman known as Gerych, of the 3rd separate assault brigade, smokes a cigarette while driving a vehicle, at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian military vehicle HMMWV travels on the road at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian serviceman aka Gerych of the 3rd separate assault brigade speaks by radio to his comrades at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 3rd separate assault brigade fires a 82mm mortar towards Russian positions, at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 3rd separate assault brigade known as Major, right, shows his comrade the position of Russian forces, at the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Alex Babenko - stringer, AP
Ukrainian servicemen of the 3rd separate assault brigade fire a 82mm mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Friday, June 30, 2023.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials on Saturday morning reported more civilian casualties from Russian shelling in the country’s east and south, as a visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez began in Kyiv as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine’s fight to dislodge invading Russian forces from its territory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.