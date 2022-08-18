Migrants gather on a beach after their arrival on the southern island of Kythera, Greece, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Greek authorities say another sailboat with about 70 migrants on board has arrived on Kythera, the third in just under two days to reach the southern island that is not a usual destination for asylum-seekers trying to reach the European Union.
A sailboat carrying migrants is escorted by the coast guard in Kapsali port on the southern island of Kythera, Greece, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The boat was the second to arrive on the island on Wednesday, after another sailboat ran aground in the early hours of the morning with 97 people on board.
A sailboat is seen abandoned on the southern island of Kythera, Greece, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The sailboat carried 97 migrants ran aground in Kythera in the early hours of the morning as a second boat arrive with dozens people on the island on Wednesday noon.
A sailboat is seen abandoned on the southern island of Kythera, Greece, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The sailboat carried 97 migrants ran aground in Kythera in the early hours of the morning as a second boat arrive with dozens people on the island on Wednesday noon.
Migrants gather in Kapsali port on the southern island of Kythera, Greece, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. A sailboat carried the depicting migrants ran aground in Kythera in the early hours of the morning as a second boat arrive with dozens people on the island on Wednesday noon.
Migrants guarded by coast guard, sit in Kapsali port on the southern island of Kythera, Greece, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. A second boat carried the depicting migrants arrive on the island on Wednesday, after another sailboat ran aground in the early hours of the morning with 97 people on board.
Ippolytos Prekas - stringer, kythera.news
Ippolytos Prekas - stringer, kythera.news
Ippolytos Prekas - stringer, kythera.news
Ippolytos Prekas - stringer, kythera.news
Giorgos Samios - stringer, kythera.news
Giorgos Samios - stringer, kythera.news
Giorgos Samios - stringer, kythera.news
Giorgos Samios - stringer, kythera.news
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say another sailboat carrying dozens of migrants arrived Thursday at Kythera, the third in just under two days to make it to the southern island that isn't on the usual route for asylum-seekers trying to reach the European Union.
