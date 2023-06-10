Ambulances park outside a compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. An official says an explosion at a rocket and explosives plant in Turkey caused a building to collapse, killing all five workers inside. The explosion occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday at the compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, on the outskirts of the capital, Ankara.
Relatives of workers gather outside a compound of the state-owned Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. An explosion at a rocket and explosives plant caused a building to collapse on Saturday, killing all five workers inside, an official said.
Yavuz Ozden - foreign subscriber, DIA Images
