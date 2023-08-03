Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
People watch on a bridge a stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch on a bridge a stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stricken cargo ship Fremantle Highway, that caught fire while transporting thousands of cars, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore, is towed into the port of Eemshaven, the Netherlands, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The ship that burned for almost a week close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and a world renowned migratory bird habitat will be salvaged at the northern Dutch port.
EEMSHAVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Tugboats towed a freight ship that burned for a week on the North Sea while carrying thousands of cars into a Dutch port on Thursday for salvaging, laying to rest fears that it could sink close to shipping lanes and a protected habitat for birds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.