Cars are destroyed after floods caused by a deadly cyclone in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities.
The Taquari River water level is high due to a deadly cyclone in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities.
Residents walks amid destroyed houses after floods caused by a deadly cyclone in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities.
Marcos Gomes, second from right, searches for belongings at the site of his destroyed home after floods caused by a cyclone in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities, killing at least 27 people and leaving more than 1,600 homeless, authorities said Wednesday.
A home stands destroyed by a deadly cyclone in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities.
Wesley Santos - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wesley Santos - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wesley Santos - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wesley Santos - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wesley Santos - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents assess the damage from a deadly cyclone in Mucum, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. An extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil caused floods in several cities.
