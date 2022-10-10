The Long-Lewis Automotive Group has acquired Ernest McCarty Ford in Alabaster and the associated standalone Quick Lane in Calera. Long-Lewis purchased all assets, including the real estate. The acquisitions will become an extension of Long-Lewis of Hoover, Inc. As part of this consolidation, the Alabaster location will be operated under a "Service Only" agreement with Ford. This means that new Ford vehicles will not be sold out of the Alabaster location. The facility in Alabaster is located approximately 7 miles from the Hoover facility. Long-Lewis retained 100% of the Ernest McCarty employees, which adds about 75 additional employees to the Long-Lewis Automotive Group, bringing the total employee count to approximately 700. The group now has eight dealerships with 11 different franchise agreements — 6 Ford, 2 Lincoln, a Volkswagen, a Honda and a Mitsubishi. Long-Lewis recently celebrated its 135th anniversary.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tuscumbia officials considering anti-tethering ordinance (2)
- Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge (1)
- High school football: Previews for Sept. 22-23 games (1)
- Colbert's winter mowing program starts next week (1)
- John M. Crisp: Isn’t it time we stop hitting our kids? (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Sharon Randall: Queen for a Day (1)
- Well-oiled machine: Pujols' quest for 700 homers is in crunch time (1)
- I'm worried about mask wearers (1)
- Fire department veteran Fox promoted (1)
- Florence resident to celebrate 108 years on Monday (1)
- H.S. Football: Russellville vs. Mars Hill (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.