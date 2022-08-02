Airbnb said Tuesday that it earned $379 million in the second quarter on record bookings and rising rates, and the short-term rental giant announced a plan to spend up to $2 billion to buy its own stock.
Airbnb posts 2Q profit of $379 million on record bookings
Airbnb is reporting a profit of $379 million for the second quarter, and it says bookings were a record
