China Alibaba

FILE - The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba is seen at its office in Beijing on Aug. 10, 2021. Alibaba Group Holding on Thursday, May 18, 2023 said that it plans to spin-off of its cloud computing unit and that its logistics and grocery units would begin exploring initial public offerings, as the e-commerce firm kickstarts a restructuring process of its businesses aimed at spurring growth.

 Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP

HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba plans to spin-off of its cloud computing business and said Thursday that its logistics and grocery units will explore initial public offerings as the Chinese e-commerce company kickstarts a restructuring of its operations in hopes of spurring growth.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.