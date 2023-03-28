Alibaba

FILE - The logo of Chinese technology firm Alibaba is seen at its office in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Alibaba is separating the company into six business groups as it looks to react faster to market changes and increase their value. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in a regulatory filing that it will be split into the Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Business Group, Local Services Group, Global Digital Business Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

 Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Alibaba is splitting itself into into six business groups as the Chinese e-commerce company attempts to become more nimble in reacting to changes in the market and increase the value of those units.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

