Alitalia workers stage a protest in Rome, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Italy’s failing national carrier Alitalia told passengers on Tuesday to just bring a single piece of hand luggage when travelling, given intensifying strikes and labor protests are disrupting service ahead of the airline’s Oct. 14 demise. In a series of Tweets, Alitalia apologized to its customers and blamed the disruptions on union meetings that “over the coming days could result in delays in the services provided by Alitalia.”
Roberto Monaldo
Roberto Monaldo
ROME (AP) — Italy’s failing national airline Alitalia told passengers on Tuesday to just bring a single piece of hand luggage when travelling, given the intensifying strikes and labor protests that are disrupting services ahead of the airline’s planned Oct. 14 demise.
