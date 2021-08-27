Amazon teams with Affirm to offer buy-now-pay-later option

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon is teaming with payments company Affirm to offer online shoppers a buy-now-pay-later option that does not involve credit cards. San Francisco-based Affirm Holdings Inc. announced Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 that its flexible payment service will soon be available on Amazon.com.

 Reed Saxon

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Amazon is teaming with payments company Affirm to offer online shoppers a buy-now-pay-later option that does not involve credit cards.

